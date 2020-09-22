Robert (Bob) J. Cameron

Aug. 4, 1946 - Sept. 18, 2020

WHITEHALL - Robert (Bob) J. Cameron of Neddo Street passed away peacefully Sept. 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was 74 years old. Bob was born Aug. 4, 1946 in Rutland, Vermont.

After attending Whitehall High School, Bob built a life in a town he loved. While his past employment includes Frandino Funeral Home and Native Textiles, he was known around town as a jack-of-all trades, with an indisputable knack for reupholstering. His favorite projects involved working with antique boats. His love for vintage vehicles didn't stop there. He proudly drove his BMW around town, but he always noticed and appreciated a passing classic car. He was a member of the Rifle Club, Sons of the American Legion and a former member of the Whitehall Elks Lodge. He enjoyed his daily visits with his best friend, Duane, painting colorful outdoor scenes, country music, and making friends and family laugh. He always had a wisecrack and an always ready dance move. Pound for pound, Bob packed more personality than any man we knew. He truly was a friend to all.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jean Stahle and Leroy Cameron; his sister, Carolyn; and his brother Leroy.

He is survived and loved by his longtime companion, Theresa Hanley; ex-wife, Dawn O'neil; son, Wayne Cameron and his fiance, Rachael Emond; daughter, Wendy Abatiell and her husband, Ethan Abatiell; grandchildren: Kayla, Tiffany, Dean, Stephen, Joshua, Chance, Logan and Autumn; great-grandchildren: Weston, Cameron, Annaleice and Isabelle; along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 in the Green Mount Cemetery in Whitehall.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.