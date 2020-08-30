Robert J. Rodd

Dec. 21, 1935 - Aug. 22, 2020

SALEM - Robert J. Rodd, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1935 in Troy to the late Raymond P and Naomi (Toomey) Rodd.

Robert proudly served with the U.S. Navy and the Air National Guard. He was a part of the South Pole Expedition in 1954 on the USS Arneb. While in the Air National Guard he worked in the purchasing and contracting office of the UPSFO-NY.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 38 years, Margaret (Johnston) Rodd; his daughter Debbie (Anthony) Cavallo; his son Jeffrey Rodd; his sisters: Joan Schott and Marilyn (Curt) Schatz; his stepson Edward Burrell Jr.; three granddaughters: Heather (Matt) Holden, April Rodd and Brittany (Ben) Stanley, as well as seven great-grandchildren and one nephew.

The family will be receiving friends and family for services from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the New Comer Funeral Home at 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205.

A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home and burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.