Robert Garrity Killian
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Robert Garrity Killian

Sept. 18, 1931 - July 2, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Robert Garrity Killian, passed away on Friday July 2, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 18, 1931, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late James and Marjorie (Garrity) Killian.

Bob graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1949. He attended Cornell University and was a lifelong farmer, owning and operating Killian Dairy Farm in Fort Edward. He loved farming and the life it provided and his fellow farmers. When going to check the cows or the fences he could be seen flying through the fields in his Cadillac or Lincoln. Bob was a cattle dealer and owned Miller's Livestock for many years. He loved wheeling and dealing buying and selling properties and investing in the stock market.

On July 18, 1964, Bob married the love of his life Phoebe Maranville. They spent 52 years together until her passing on Aug. 11, 2016.

He was a lifelong communicant at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward.

Bob owned many racehorses over the years including one who won horse of the year, Fish Story. He enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida in his later years with his wife. Bob loved going out to breakfast with his friends to different diners in town. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was predeceased by his twin brother, John Killian; his brother, Joe Killian and his wife, Ellen; his sister, Anne Brock and her husband, Herb; his brother-in-law, Jack Hogan.

Left to cherish his memory include: his daughter, Laurel Cormie and her husband, Dan; his grandchildren: Eden, Will, Derek and Daniel Cormie; his sister, Jeanne Hogan; his brother-in-law, Richard Maranville; and many special nieces and nephews; his best friend, James Sloan and his wife, Connie; his special friend and employee, Mike Dudley.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Donations may be made in his memory to Donations Processing The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bob's caregivers, Crystal "Chrissy", Dawn "Delta" and Wendy. They also extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital on Tower 2, especially nurses, Jennifer and Rodney for all their care and compassion.

To view Bob's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Jul
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church
164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
I am so sorry to hear about Bob's passing. He was truly a great man. I cherish all memories I had in the almost 40 years I had known him. From flying in a small plane to Malone to pick out cattle to buy...to meetings at the miller's on auction day...to the many breakfasts and lunches at the town diner...to just the many phone calls about business dealings we shared. I always looked up to him and valued his advice. I live by his business ethics with all my business ventures. He was as honest as the day was long. He taught me many valuable life lessons. One that I will pass on is that there is some good in all people so never stop helping. And that he did, over and over again. I would not be the man I am if I had not met him. So I will pray for him for eternal happiness. I wish I could have been there for the funeral. I have been recovering from an accident last week so please accept my condolences to all his family. You all were blessed by his life.
Michael Seale
Friend
July 9, 2021
Laurel and Family, You and your family are in my thoughts as you grieve the loss of your Dad , Bob. He was a great mentor for me over the years and we had many interesting conversations over a cup of coffee on several mornings . He was a good friend over the years and will be missed . I still have a great memory of you Mom and Dad attending the cross country meet at Moreau Rec named after uncle John Killian. One great family All my love, Bob Vittengl
Bob Vittengl
Work
July 7, 2021
