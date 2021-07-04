Robert Garrity Killian

Sept. 18, 1931 - July 2, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Robert Garrity Killian, passed away on Friday July 2, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 18, 1931, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late James and Marjorie (Garrity) Killian.

Bob graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1949. He attended Cornell University and was a lifelong farmer, owning and operating Killian Dairy Farm in Fort Edward. He loved farming and the life it provided and his fellow farmers. When going to check the cows or the fences he could be seen flying through the fields in his Cadillac or Lincoln. Bob was a cattle dealer and owned Miller's Livestock for many years. He loved wheeling and dealing buying and selling properties and investing in the stock market.

On July 18, 1964, Bob married the love of his life Phoebe Maranville. They spent 52 years together until her passing on Aug. 11, 2016.

He was a lifelong communicant at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward.

Bob owned many racehorses over the years including one who won horse of the year, Fish Story. He enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida in his later years with his wife. Bob loved going out to breakfast with his friends to different diners in town. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was predeceased by his twin brother, John Killian; his brother, Joe Killian and his wife, Ellen; his sister, Anne Brock and her husband, Herb; his brother-in-law, Jack Hogan.

Left to cherish his memory include: his daughter, Laurel Cormie and her husband, Dan; his grandchildren: Eden, Will, Derek and Daniel Cormie; his sister, Jeanne Hogan; his brother-in-law, Richard Maranville; and many special nieces and nephews; his best friend, James Sloan and his wife, Connie; his special friend and employee, Mike Dudley.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Donations may be made in his memory to Donations Processing The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bob's caregivers, Crystal "Chrissy", Dawn "Delta" and Wendy. They also extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital on Tower 2, especially nurses, Jennifer and Rodney for all their care and compassion.

To view Bob's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.