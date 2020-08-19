Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert L. Ball

Robert L. Ball

LAKE LUZERNE - Robert L. Ball, 57, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Friends may call Monday from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.