Robert L. Patton

Feb. 16, 1943 - Sept. 20, 2020

NORTH CREEK - Robert L. Patton passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Modena. He was 77 years old.

Bob was born in Endicott on Feb. 16, 1943, the youngest of three children born to Gilbert A. Patton and Mary L. Tyler Patton. The family moved to Bakers Mills when Bob was 3 years old, and he grew up there, graduating from Johnsburg Central School in 1960. He met and then married Doris I. Hitchcock of Akron on Nov. 28, 1963. They resided at their home in the hamlet of Sodom and raised two children, Mary Jo and Jon. He first worked at Barton Mines on the maintenance crew while earning his electrical engineering certification. He then took a job as a design engineer with General Electric at the capacitor power manufacturing facility in Fort Edward, in April of 1968, retiring in December of 1999.

Bob was a volunteer firefighter, serving in the Bakers Mills-Sodom Volunteer Fire Company for 54 years. He loved woodworking and building furniture, playing pool, star gazing with his homemade telescope, photography, and home maintenance. He attended Calvary Bible Church with his family, and served for many years as the sound technician for church services. He was devoted to his wife, loving to his family, and a generous friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Doris H. Patton; his daughter, Mary Jo Russell and her husband, Mark of Modena; his son, Jon R. Patton and his wife, Joy P. Patton and granddaughter, Katie Patchell of Wurtsboro; his sister, Kathryn E. Patton Schwedt and her husband, David of Gowanda; his sister-in-law, Patricia Patton of Cambridge; as well as nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Mary; and his brother, Theodore G. Patton.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Calvary Bible Church, Wevertown; Friday's visitation will be followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church. Burial will immediately follow at Bates Cemetery on Route 8 between Johnsburg and Bakers Mills.

If desired, friends and family may make memorial donations to Bakers Mills-Sodom Volunteer Fire Department, C/O Bruce Dunkley, Treasurer, 3000 State Route 8, North Creek, NY 12853.

