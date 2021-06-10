Robert M. Lane, Sr.

June 3, 1937 - Jan. 3, 2021

CAIRO/WHITEHALL - Robert M. Lane, Sr., 83, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Cairo, NY. Born June 3, 1937 in Bennington, VT. He was the eldest son of George and Ethel (Jepson) Lane.

Robert graduated from Whitehall High School Class of 1957. While in school he joined the National Guard and eventually was promoted to Corporal was assigned as a gunner. Robert graduated from William A. Miner Agriculture College in Chazy, NY. He worked on the family farm until becoming a tractor trailer driver. He drove for many years for companies in New York, Vermont and Wyoming.

He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Janice Lane and his brother Steven Lane.

Survivors include his children: Robert (Kathy) Lane, Jr. of Stamford, NY, Dana Lane of Garland, TX, Andew Lane of Whitehall, NY and daughter Laura of VT; his six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; his siblings: Shirley Moricette of Whitehall, Mary Stewart of Hartford, Dale (Eva) Lane of Castleton, VT; and many niece and nephews; and his partner Carol Spannegel of Cairo.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 12, 2021 in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

