Robert L. Livingston Jr.
1950 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Robert L. Livingston, Jr.

Sept. 11, 1950 - Jan. 11, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE - Robert L. Livingston, Jr., 71, of Pine View Court, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Glens Falls Rehabilitation Center.

Bob was born on September 11, 1950, in Annapolis, MD. He was the son of the late Jean C. Panetti and Robert Livingston, Sr. He was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA and Paul Smith's College.

Bob married Jean M. Bezio on December 30, 1972, at St. John the Baptist Church in Schenectady. He spent summers of his youth in Lake Luzerne and following their marriage he and Jean made it their home. Bob went to work for Niagara Mohawk from where he retired after 26 years. Upon retirement they spent time in Venice, FL, eventually to Luzerne full time a few years ago.

Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting (especially duck hunting), traveling cross country, riding his mules (in the "old" days), working in the yard with his tractor and spending many warm summer days on Lake George.

He served on the Lake Luzerne Town Board, the Hadley-Luzerne School Board and was past president of the Dog and Pup Hunting Club.

Missing him so and sharing funny Bob stories are his wife, Jean; his sons of whom he was so proud: Jason C. Livingston of Lake George, Andrew J. (Sarah) Livingston of Asheville, NC, and Kevin L. (Erica) Livingston of Lake Luzerne. Also remembering Bob are his three grandchildren whom he loved beyond words: Angelina, Karleigh and Ethan Livingston; his sister Gail (Alec) Pringle, who endured his chatty calls that only a Livingston would understand, of Fairfield, CA; his favorite sister-in-law, Mary Beth Rumbaugh of Schenectady; several nieces and nephews; and a great-niece; and several great-nephews.

In keeping with Bob's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., PO Box 215, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846. As his son, Kevin said, if people want to remember him, they should take a day to fish, followed by a cocktail and a good cigar!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
Dear Jean and Boys, I have so many great memories of Bob and your family. Sending peace to all.
Cindy Kmetz
Friend
January 14, 2022
Our sincere condolences to Jean and family. Worked with Bob at NM and enjoyed fishing with him in Florida when he wintered in Venice. Our prayers go with you.
Wayne Robinson
Work
January 13, 2022
