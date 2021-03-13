Menu
Robert G. Matraw Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Robert G. Matraw, Jr.

May 23, 1942 - Mar. 9, 2021

CORINTH – Robert G. Matraw Jr., 78, of West Maple St., passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on May 23, 1942 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Joyce (Kane) Matraw.

Bob attended School in Port Henry.

He married Patricia I. Gonyo on August 6, 1967 in Crown Point, where they first resided for several years before moving to Corinth in 1985. Pat passed away August 21, 2020 following 53 years of marriage.

Bob worked as a self-employed subcontractor for many years for Bob Balough and most recently for Eric Hayes until his retirement in 2004.

He was a longtime member of Memories on Wheel Car Club.

Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, was an avid NY Yankees fan, and loved going to antique car shows. He had a great scene of humor and was known for his snappy comebacks.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by one son, Kenneth Matraw and by two siblings, Eddie Matraw and Jay Matraw.

Survivors include four children: Gerald Matraw (Margaret Gates) of Glens Falls, Lisa Butler of Corinth, David Matraw (Robin) of Lake Luzerne and Bob Matraw III (Maureen O'Toole) of Schuylerville; three grandchildren: Anna Massie of KY, Arich Matraw of CO and Amber Matraw of CO; one sister, Sandi Bradway (Lawrence) of Whitehall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our sincere condolences to Bob (Maureen) Dave and Robin and all of the Family. Thinking of you, Larry J. and Anne Wyman
[email protected]
March 21, 2021
So sorry to read of the passing of your brother.My prayers to you and your family
Anita Greene
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results