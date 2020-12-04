Robert N. Williams

Oct. 31, 1934 - Dec. 1, 2020

DAY - Robert N. Williams, 86, a former longtime resident of North Shore Road, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness. Born on Oct. 31, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Norman and Francis (Dusenberry) Williams.

Bob graduated from Garden City High School in 1954. He joined the United States Army on Dec. 9, 1954, and was stationed in LaRochelle, France, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1956. He then attended Curry College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

Bob married Carole (Konther) Granai on Sept. 6, 2007 in Juneau, AK, and the couple resided for many years in the Town of Day, and had just recently moved to Queensbury.

Following college, he was first employed at the Connecticut Valley Manufacturing Company as a corporate secretary and then worked at the Total Restoration Co. on Long Island as a Sales Contractor for several years until his retirement.

Bob was a member of a Rotary Club in Connecticut, the Garden City Ski Club, and the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 of Lake Luzerne. In 2019 he had the great honor of being the Grand Marshall of the Memorial Day parade in Lake Luzerne. He also was on the Leatherstocking Honor Flight to the World War II Memorial in 2014.

He enjoyed skiing, tennis, bowling and traveling with his wife Carole, and especially enjoyed the various cruises they went on together.

Survivors besides his loving wife, Carole Williams, include one son, Robert Williams II (Sonja) of New Fairfield, CT; one step-daughter, Janice Granai of Kennesaw, GA; two grandchildren, Robert Williams III and Katherine Williams, both of New Fairfield; one sister, Sally Odell (Bill) of Garden City; three nephews: William, Robert, and Richard Odell; a niece, Carolyn Rezza; and three great-nephews, John, Andrew and James.

A Committal Service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Stoutenburg, Dr. Borgos, Dr. Lynch and Dr. Galati for their excellent care given to Bob over the years.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.