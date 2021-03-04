Menu
Robert G. Neusel

Feb. 2, 1943 - Feb. 23, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Robert G. Neusel, 78, of Saratoga Springs died on February 23, 2021 at the Wesley Health Care Center of multiple myeloma. Born February 2, 1943 in Port Washington, NY Robert was the son of the late Adrien "Bob" and Mildred (Erb) Neusel.

He is survived by his brother Peter of Albany.

Robert was educated in the Port Washington public schools and earned both Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from SUNY Oneonta in Secondary Education. He taught for over 25 years before changing careers to become a Certified Financial Planner.

In the mid-1960's, the Neusel family relocated to their Adirondack "summer" home in North River that now became their permanent residence. In his retirement, Robert lived there and while he enjoyed the spring, summer and fall seasons, the Adirondack winter season prompted him to spend several winters in New Mexico and Florida. When he became ill, he moved to Saratoga Springs and resided in the Wesley Community.

At Robert's request, there were no services or calling hours.

Those wishing to remember Robert are encouraged to make donations to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave, Fifth Floor, Norwalk, CT, 06851.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 4, 2021.
