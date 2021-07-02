Robert N. Paquette

Sept. 15, 1947 - June 30, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Robert N. Paquette, 73, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Warren Center in Queensbury.

Born September 15, 1947, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Norman J. and Mary G. (Massaro) Paquette.

Robert graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1965 and attended classes at ACC.

On July 20, 1968, he married Marsha A. Roach at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

Robert was employed by General Electric immediately after high school and he retired from there in October 2003 after 37 years of service.

He was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and a founding member of the Parish Guild. Robert enjoyed playing racket ball and golf, listening to talk radio and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by a brother who died in infancy.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marsha Paquette of Hudson Falls; his sister, Phyllis Jean Ferguson (James) of El Paso, TX; his children: Susan Lippy (Craig), Bethany Paquette (David Hayes), and Peter Paquette (Jill); his grandchildren: Jeffrey Lippy, Gregory Lippy (Alison), Caden Paquette, Mason Paquette and Ella Paquette; and his great-grandchildren: Ashlyn Lippy, Aubrey Lippy and Aiden Lippy.

Friends may call, Friday, July 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., following the calling hours, at the church.

The Rite of Committal will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls, following the mass.

Roberts family would like to extend a special thank you to the Alzheimer's Disease Caregiver Support Initiative and especially Kristine Hart, for their care and support.

Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.