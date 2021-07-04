Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert James Powers
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Robert (Bob) James Powers

Nov. 5, 1949 - June 16, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Robert (Bob) James Powers, 71, of Fort Edward, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home.

Born on November 5, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Flora M. (Campbell) Powers.

Robert was a 1967 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and worked at various pharmacies in the area. He retired in 2018 after more than 20 years as a Pharmacy Technician at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock. He enjoyed playing pool, driving his Corvettes, music, woodworking, and spending time with his friends.

Left to cherish his memory include his brother, William (Bill) Powers and Sheila Oranch of Hebron, NH as well as his sister, Maureen Hirtle of Hooksett, NH and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his friends, especially Bill and Kandee Sumner who thought of him as family for fifty years.

Bob was well known for his unique ability to pick out the perfect greeting cards for friends and family. He never forgot birthdays, anniversaries or special occasions and would often send cards "just because."

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

For online condolences and to view Robert's Book of Memories please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I had the pleasure of working with Bob several times at the CVS in Saratoga. He was a great colleague! RIP Bob.
Kathleen Carlton
Work
July 7, 2021
Bob taught me everything about wheat back pennies at Fielders Drugs in HF he was a kind, quiet guy
Lisa Bombard VanDeusen
Work
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results