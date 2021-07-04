Robert (Bob) James Powers

Nov. 5, 1949 - June 16, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Robert (Bob) James Powers, 71, of Fort Edward, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home.

Born on November 5, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Flora M. (Campbell) Powers.

Robert was a 1967 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and worked at various pharmacies in the area. He retired in 2018 after more than 20 years as a Pharmacy Technician at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock. He enjoyed playing pool, driving his Corvettes, music, woodworking, and spending time with his friends.

Left to cherish his memory include his brother, William (Bill) Powers and Sheila Oranch of Hebron, NH as well as his sister, Maureen Hirtle of Hooksett, NH and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his friends, especially Bill and Kandee Sumner who thought of him as family for fifty years.

Bob was well known for his unique ability to pick out the perfect greeting cards for friends and family. He never forgot birthdays, anniversaries or special occasions and would often send cards "just because."

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

