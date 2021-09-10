Robert Allan Reed

Jan. 17, 1973 - Sept. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Robert Allan Reed, 48, of Ogden Road, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home.

Born on January 17, 1973 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the Lucy (Mattison) Reed of Queensbury and the late Clifford T. Reed.

Robert was the manager at Exit 18 U-Haul for many years and worked at different cab companies, most recently Queensbury Cab. In 2003 he married Lanitajean May (Phillips) Reed and helped raise his stepdaughter and stepson since they were very young at the time. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 1-year-old grandson, watching football (NY Giants), baseball (NY Yankees) and most of all he enjoyed watching wrestling.

Besides his grandparents and father, he was also predeceased by his infant brother, Clifford John Reed and sister, Amy Lynne Alston Reed.

Left to cherish is memory besides his mother include his wife, Lanitajean Phillips Reed of Hudson Falls; his step children, Miranda and Michael Brownell; his grandson, Xavier Matthew Jordon all of Hudson Falls; his sister, Terrie Lee Reed and significant other, Roger Caldwell of Corinth; his three nephews: Ronnie and Donald Morehouse of Queensbury and Roger Caldwell (Amy) of Pulitzer, SC and several aunt; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., So. Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Prevention Council of Saratoga, Healing Springs Recovery Center, 125 High Peck Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

The family would like to thank Ellie at Sampsons prosthetic & Orthotic Lab in W. Glens Falls.

To leave condolences and view Robert's Book of Memories please visit our website at www.kilmerfunerahome.com.