Robert "Bob" E. Risser

Dec. 27, 1934 - Mar. 15, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Robert "Bob" E. Risser 86, formerly of Elkhart, passed from his earthly home into eternity on March 15, 2021. Robert was the son of the late Herbert and Ethel Risser and was born at home on December 27, 1934.

He attended Wakarusa High School and was a member of Bethel Missionary Church in Goshen, IN.

On June 27, 1953, he married Phyllis J. Cripe at Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren.

Their surviving children are: Bradley Risser (Lucinda Russell) of Elkhart, Brenda Ummel (Devon Miller) of Nappanee and Kimberly (Raymond) Petit of Elkhart, IN; also surviving are six grandchildren: Phillip (Jenny) Ummel of Nappanee, IN, Tracy Ummel of Chicago, IL, Allison Risser of Elkhart, IN, Trenton Risser of Elkhart, IN, Nicholas Petit of Elkhart, IN, and Tricia Petit of Bloomington, IN; three great-grandchildren: Isaac, Asher and Adalyn Ummel; and two brothers: Donald (Louise) Risser of Naples, FL, and Edward (Sonja) Risser of South Bend, IN.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; a son-in-law, Ted Ummel; stepdaughters: Pamela Lawhorn and Jennifer Drake; and grandson, Devon Bradly Drake.

Bob enjoyed bowling in leagues and also golfing, where he won a plaque for getting a hole in one! He also enjoyed fishing and spending time in Northern Wisconsin at his parents' resort. The family spent summer vacations at Risser's Pine Shore Resort where they enjoyed boating and eating perch lovingly prepared by Grandma Ethel Risser. Bob is also remembered for his hearty laughter.

Bob and Phyllis were married for 27 years before her passing from glioblastoma on June 19, 1980. He then met Phyllis G. Staton, and they married in Buena Vista, VA, on October 10, 1981.

Bob worked as a driver for NIBCO for 35 years as an over the road truck driver and later in Quality Control. In 1998, he relocated to Glen Falls, where he continued working at NIBCO until his retirement.

Bob and Phyllis shared 39 years of marriage before her passing on June 11, 2020. Bob is also survived by Phyllis' son, Jeffrey (Missy) Staton; and her grandchildren: Craig (Brooke) Lawhorn and Shane Lawhorn of Buena Vista, VA, Cassandra Drake (Mark Stockwell), Dakota Drake; and grand-daughter, Peyson Drake of Hudson Falls. After Phyllis' daughter, Jennifer passed away, Bob and Phyllis lovingly cared for their grandchildren, Cassandra and Dakota. When Bob and Phyllis could no longer care for themselves, Cassandra and Dakota lovingly cared for them until their passing.

While living in Hudson Falls, Robert and Phyllis attended Hudson Falls Methodist Church, where Bob was baptized in 2016. They enjoyed the sports and activities their grandchildren were involved in, especially football. Bob still enjoyed fishing, even taking his great-granddaughter, Peyson Drake, this past summer.

As per Robert's request, cremation has been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. in Hudson Falls.

Private family services will take place at a later date and interment will be at Yellow Creek Cemetery.

The family wishes memorials be directed to Bethel Missionary Church, 63473 County Road 7, Goshen, IN, 46528 or the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 Co Rd. 19, Bristol, IN 46507 or in Glen Falls, SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

