Robert "Bob" Ross

June 13, 1934 - Mar. 11, 2021

LAKE GEORGE – Robert "Bob" Ross, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake George, NY on March 11, 2021 with his loving wife, Doria, by his side. Bob was born on June 13, 1934 in Groveton, NH to John and Agnes (Page) Ross.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Doria (Bilodeau) in 1955. They were married 65 years this past August, 2020.

Upon graduating from Plymouth State College in NH, Bob entered the education field hired as a secondary teacher for the Hillsboro, NH School District. In the second year of his hire, at the age of 23, he was promoted to teaching principal. He served as the first Hillsboro Elementary School Principal for three years before packing his family, wife Doria and children: Steve, Debbie, and Cathy, and heading to Franklin, NH in 1960.

Bob served as principal of the Hancock and Rowell Elementary Schools in Franklin before becoming Principal at the Paul Smith School- one of New Hampshire's first "open-planned schools". Bob also served as the director for the Belknap-Merrimack County Head Start Program during this time. Five years after opening the Paul Smith School, Bob headed to Concord, NH to help design and become principal of the Broken Ground School. At Broken Ground, Bob worked closely with teachers and parents to design the very innovative and award winning program "Schools Within A School". The goal of the school was to provide a highly individualized education using a teamwork approach to staff organization and involving parents at a very high level. The "Schools Within A School" program contained three schools within one school in which parents could choose between a conventional school, continuous progress school and an activity-centered school.

In 1977, Bob was on the move once again landing in Lake George, NY where he served 20 years as Principal of the Lake George Elementary School. At LGES, Bob facilitated an innovative educational program based on team teaching and multi-aged instruction. The program featured a strong emphasis on working with student learning styles and individualized instruction. When asked, Bob felt his greatest accomplishment had been that "We actually practice what many schools simply state in theory. School is for kids. We should remember that we are guests of the students. Decisions are made first with how they will affect the students". His leadership philosophy included shared decision-making which he put into practice upon his arrival at LGES. Bob took the existing Advisory Cabinet and expanded it into a site-based, shared decision-making model. As an administrator, he encouraged staff members to share in the decision-making process. Bob was one of the early education leaders who believed all staff members should have a total investment in what's going on in the school. While under Bob's administration, LGES won two national recognition awards: School of Excellence in 1985-86 and Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in 1991-92 where he was honored to meet both Presidents, Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush.

In 1994, the New York State Education Department identified the school as a Compact Partnership School. And in 1995-96 The Institute of Human Resource Development named LGES as the Best School of the Year. Not one to revel in the spotlight, Bob believed every award was the direct result of the dedication and professionalism of the entire staff.

Bob felt "when people work hard and are dedicated, they should be given recognition. Receiving national recognition is a way of positively recognizing staff".

Before his retirement on June 30, 1997, ending a 40 year career in education in New Hampshire and New York, Bob was a highly sought after consultant who spoke at a number of colleges and school districts across the United States on the subject of Open School Programs and individualized instruction. He also conducted workshops, served as an Educational Consultant and co-wrote a number of books on education.

Bob was a highly regarded basketball referee, baseball/softball umpire and football official having officiated at the high school, community college and Division Three college levels. He was often paired with fellow official and friend Don "Doc" Corsetti.

After retiring, Bob was able to enjoy life without a schedule. He loved to fish all year round with Larry Allen and golf with Will Roberge. An avid golfer, Bob won multiple league championships at Mojolaki Country Club (NH) and Thousand Acres Golf Resort (NY). He also won the tournament titles at Lake George's Around The World and Around The USA miniature golf courses. Bob was the founder of the very popular Friday Senior Golf League held each summer at the Thousand Acres and Bend Of The River Golf Courses.

Also during retirement, Bob loved traveling around the country with his wife Doria and spending time with his now grown children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by a son Joseph Ross and a daughter Debra Ross-Jones, parents John and Agnes Ross, sister Rita (Ken) Maitland; sister Joan (Ted) Boudreau, brother Stan Ross and fishing buddy Larry Allen.

Survived by his wife, Doria Ross of Lake George; his son Steven Ross of Hudson Falls, daughter Cathy (Tim) O'Brien of Lake George, son Jim Ross of Woodsville, NH, son Mike Ross of Lake George, daughter Jodi (Bill) Finnegan; son-in-law Harold Jones of Hill, NH; 14 grandchildren: Tiffany (Mike) Grant, Stephanie Coughlin, Tim (Colleen) O'Brien, Jon (Taisa) Jones, Ryan (Danielle) Romano, Greg Ross, Jody Jones, Brianna Romano, Brian Ross, Kacey O'Brien, Jourdan Jones, Kellie O'Brien, Cody Jones and Teagen Finnegan; 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. All mandates will be followed including mandatory masks and a maximum of 60 people in the building at one time.

A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George.

Interment will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Lake George Scholarship Association c/o Lake George Jr-Sr High School, 381 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845 Attn: Robert Ross Memorial Scholarship.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.