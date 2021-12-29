Menu
Robert L. Ross
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Glens Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Robert Lee Ross

Nov. 20, 1938 - Dec. 13, 2021

MOREAU/NAPLES, FL - Robert L. Ross, 83, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home in Naples, FL.

Born on Nov. 20, 1938, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Elsie (Cad) Ross.

He graduated from South Glens Falls High School. For many years, Robert worked for Hillman's in South Glens Falls as a mechanic until his retirement.

Robert enjoyed camping, golfing and spending time with his soul caregiver and daughter, Amanda and her children.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his son Mark Ross; his brother, Jim Ross.

Left to cherish his memory include his, children: Amanda Streicher, Melissa Pskowski and her husband, Brian, Matthew Ross and his wife, Amanda, Jamie Ross, Lisa Ross, Robert Ross and his wife, Kate; his grandchildren: Aubree, Shannon, Roslyn, Aydon, Jesse, Jared and Saudia; his significant other, Cynthia Fitzwater.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at a time and date to be announced.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Dec
30
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
