Dr. Robert George Sellig

May 14, 1941 - March 30, 2022

Dr. Robert George Sellig passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

We will celebrate the life of Bob Sellig at the First Presbyterian Church at 400 Glens Street, Glens Falls, New York on Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 AM visitation and 11:00 AM service. All are welcomed.

To see full obituary, please go to: https://www.donohuefuneralhome.com

/obituaries/dr-robert-sellig