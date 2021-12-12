Menu
Robert L. Smith
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Robert L. Smith

QUEENSBURY/Florida - Robert L. Smith, 86, passed away Tuesday November 23, 2021.

Born in Saratoga, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Myra (Harrington) Bishop Smith.

Bob was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School. He later became an excellent salesman who was blessed with the "gift of gab."

One of his many enjoyments included volunteering at the East Pasco Meals on Wheels. Most importantly, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by two sons, Robert Jr. and Bryan Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce (Gage) Smith; a daughter, Beth Batchelder; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty (Richard) Prescott, Rachel (Ed) Merritt, Donna Baker and Alice Williams; brother, Raymond Smith; daughter-in-law, Debbi Smith and a very good friend, Janice Baker.

A memorial service and interment will take place in the spring of 2022.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
My condolences to Joyce and his family. He was a very nice man.
Diane Daab-Boucher
Family
December 12, 2021
