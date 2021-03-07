Robert "Bob" Arthur Weichbrodt

Sept. 26, 1940 - Feb. 28, 2021

POMPANO BEACH, FL - Bob Weichbrodt, 80, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, February 28, 2021, after a venturous life. Bob was born in New York Hospital in September 1940 to Charles A. and Angela K. Weichbrodt.

Bob graduated from Amityville Memorial High School (1957) and pursued his passion for boats. He started in the Brooklyn Navy Ship Yard as a welder to save money to lease a waterfront parcel to store and sell boats. Later, Bob worked at a Lindenhurst boat yard which he purchased to become the "Venice Marina".

He worked with Magnum, Seabird, Nova, Thunderbird, Formula, Wellcraft, Larson, Thompson, Chrysler Boats, Chrysler Motors, Babcock, Chris Craft, Bayliner, and Ocean Yachts. Donzi Marine awarded Bob "Outstanding Dealer" (1966, 1967) and granted him the Northeast dealership. He earned "Master Dealer" by Chris Craft (1976), Chris Crafts #1 Dealer (1979), and the World's Largest Chris Craft Dealer (1980).

At 45, he retired to Lake George and served on the Town of Bolton Landing Planning Board and as Town Councilman (1994-2000). After a decade in the Adirondacks, Bob moved back to Long Island. In 2011, Bob moved to Pompano Beach, Florida.

Bob was generous and friendly with an infectious smile and quick wit. He adored his family and was a devoted father and grandfather.

Bob is survived by his children: Sheryl (Crystal River, FL), Kristen (Mark Levenson, Saratoga Springs, NY), Randy (East Islip, NY), Bobby (Punta Gorda , FL); stepchildren: Jaci, Nicole, Chris, Katie; grandchildren: Connor, Skye, Effie, Tobey, Wyatt, Eli, Willow.

He was preceded by his mother, Angela K.; father, Charles A. and his brother, Thomas K.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Oak Beach Park (formerly the "OBI") at 10:30 AM.

In place of flowers/gifts, please make a donation to St. Jude in memory of him.