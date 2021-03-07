Menu
Robert Arthur "Bob" Weichbrodt
Amityville Memorial High School

Robert "Bob" Arthur Weichbrodt

Sept. 26, 1940 - Feb. 28, 2021

POMPANO BEACH, FL - Bob Weichbrodt, 80, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, February 28, 2021, after a venturous life. Bob was born in New York Hospital in September 1940 to Charles A. and Angela K. Weichbrodt.

Bob graduated from Amityville Memorial High School (1957) and pursued his passion for boats. He started in the Brooklyn Navy Ship Yard as a welder to save money to lease a waterfront parcel to store and sell boats. Later, Bob worked at a Lindenhurst boat yard which he purchased to become the "Venice Marina".

He worked with Magnum, Seabird, Nova, Thunderbird, Formula, Wellcraft, Larson, Thompson, Chrysler Boats, Chrysler Motors, Babcock, Chris Craft, Bayliner, and Ocean Yachts. Donzi Marine awarded Bob "Outstanding Dealer" (1966, 1967) and granted him the Northeast dealership. He earned "Master Dealer" by Chris Craft (1976), Chris Crafts #1 Dealer (1979), and the World's Largest Chris Craft Dealer (1980).

At 45, he retired to Lake George and served on the Town of Bolton Landing Planning Board and as Town Councilman (1994-2000). After a decade in the Adirondacks, Bob moved back to Long Island. In 2011, Bob moved to Pompano Beach, Florida.

Bob was generous and friendly with an infectious smile and quick wit. He adored his family and was a devoted father and grandfather.

Bob is survived by his children: Sheryl (Crystal River, FL), Kristen (Mark Levenson, Saratoga Springs, NY), Randy (East Islip, NY), Bobby (Punta Gorda , FL); stepchildren: Jaci, Nicole, Chris, Katie; grandchildren: Connor, Skye, Effie, Tobey, Wyatt, Eli, Willow.

He was preceded by his mother, Angela K.; father, Charles A. and his brother, Thomas K.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Oak Beach Park (formerly the "OBI") at 10:30 AM.

In place of flowers/gifts, please make a donation to St. Jude in memory of him.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
10:30a.m.
Oak Beach Park (formerly the "OBI")
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Knew Bob Threw My Late Father Jack Hammel. My father had Lindenhurst Marine Ctr. Bob and I Met At Boat Shows.Bob was 8 yrs older than me. Great Guy he and my father would trade ideas. Later my father opened a yard in Freeport but their friendship continued. Rip Bob. What A Gentlemen.
Jerry Hammel
Friend
March 14, 2021
Bob was such a great friend, I´ll always remember our visits to Fredericks and the Market Place for an afternoon beer, I hope that all family members will enjoy the memories. Peace be with you all
Mitzi Stogsdill
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May his memory be for a blessing.
Dr & Mrs Martin Matalon
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob. He was so full of a sweet smile, a big heart and open arms. My son Brian and Katie were in BCS HS together. Peace and Healing to you all
Pamela Vilmar
March 7, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear that Bob has passed. He was a great man who helped so many people. He was instrumental in approving the youth center in Bolton Landing that is still in operation to this day. He was very supportive of the Bolton Landing community and especially the youth. I will miss his quick wit. His infectious smile. His kind heart. Rest In Peace, sir.
Bob Morehouse
March 7, 2021
