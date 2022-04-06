Robert "Bud" Winchell

Sept. 8, 1945 - April 3, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Robert "Bud" Winchell, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born September 8, 1945, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert and Myrtle (Osgood) Winchell.

He graduated from Queensbury High School Class of 1964.

Bud proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-69. He served for two years in Vietnam where he received three medals for his service.

On December 16, 2000, he married his best friend Elaine R. Streeter.

Bud was a NYS Corrections Officer for eight and a half years. He was the owner and operator of Bud's Day & Nite Club in Queensbury and started a Tiki Bar at Clearwater Yacht Club in Florida.

He enjoyed many sports; especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bingo, going to the casino, bartending, and hosting numerous bands that started their careers at Bud's Day & Nite Club. "Uncle Bud" as he was affectionately known by his customers, had the only true nite clubs between Montreal and NYC that catered to musicians. Every night had a different blend of music. His nite club helped start many bands' careers including, Lazy Fingers, Panache, Toulouse Street, and Bittersweet Harmony just to name a few.

Bud started the Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Queensbury with his good friend Mike LaPointe.

In addition to his parents, Bud was predeceased by his brother, Gary Winchell.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Elaine Winchell; daughters: Kristina Winchell, Tara Sano (Trent); stepchildren: Stacey Cardinale (James) and Brett Streeter; grandchildren: Maura Barrile, Marissa Barrile, Delaney Sano, Carter Sano; step-grandchildren: Collin, Dylan and Ashlyn Cardinale; niece, Patti Jo Winchell; along with several cousins.

At Bud's request there will be no calling hours.

A private committal service with military honors will be conducted at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice, especially Patti, Lisa, Maria, Kerriann, Emma, and the Chaplin Mark for all their care and compassion.

Memorial donations in Bud's memory can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To View Bud's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.