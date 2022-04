Robin C. Hanks

SALEM - A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the First United Presbyterian Church, 13 West Broadway, Salem for Robin C. Hanks who passed away January 29, 2022. A reception will follow the service at the Salem Vol. Fire Department, 53 South Main St., Salem.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem.