Roger W. Dearborn
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Roger W. Dearborn

Feb. 12, 1963 - Sept. 8, 2021

CORINTH - Roger W. Dearborn, 58, of Comstock Rd., passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 8, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a battle with COVID-19.

Born on February 12, 1963 in Glens Falls, he was the son of William H. and Helene F. (Ives) Dearborn. He was a 1981 graduate of Corinth Central School.

Roger worked as a security guard for various agencies in New York and Vermont.

He enjoyed hunting, kayaking with his girlfriend, Helen Tucker, playing pool, visiting with family and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Csycho Squad Riders Club in Broadalbin. He will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor.

He is survived by his parents, William and Helene Dearborn of Corinth; children: Ebony Dearborn, Jamayka Reed Dearborn, Tristan Dearborn; step-children: Jenissa Stewart, Jessica Stewart, Raven Stewart, Dominic Stewart and Jakobe Stewart; a brother, Timothy (Kimberly) Dearborn of Corinth; a sister, Wanda (Sal) Dearborn of Corinth; several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

In keeping with Roger's wishes, there are no public calling hours or funeral services.

Private burial will take place at a later date in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Its still hard to believe you are gone Roger my tears still run,my heart still broke but I my Faith knows you are in Heaven with Marc and Mom.You will always be my Family, Love you and miss you..and I promise you I will always be here for Nana&Poppy . ,love Mert
MaryCarol Canary
Family
September 17, 2021
