Dr. Ronald E. Armstrong

GANSEVOORT - After a long-term illness, Dr. Ronald E. Armstrong of Gansevoort, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 2, 2021. Most recently he was a resident of the Home of the Good Shepard where he was cared for with great compassion and respect. He passed early Saturday morning with family by his side.

Ron was born in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Earl and Anna Marie Armstrong. He graduated from Memorial Catholic High School and then enlisted into the Air Force. He was first stationed on Imo Jima and then transfer to the Air Force base in Plattsburg New York. While serving in Plattsburg he enrolled into the Bachelor of Science program at the State University of Plattsburgh. He went on to serve his four years in the Air Force and was honorably discharged. While earning his Bachelor of Science he met his soon to be wife, June Baker. They both graduated with teaching degrees, were married on June 16,

1961, and settled in the Village of South Glens Falls. Ron continued his higher education receiving his master's degree in Earth Science from Indiana University and later the University Certificate of Advance Study and Doctorate degree from SUNY Albany.

Ron loved learning and teaching and devoted his life to both. He taught Earth Science at South Glens Falls High School for 30 years, where he served as Department Head for five years. Loved by his students he was honored with the South High "Teacher of the Year" award on numerous occasions and was inducted into the Bulldog Hall of Fame. Ron was also honored by his peers with the "Teacher of the Year" award from the National Earth Science Teacher Association. He was an adjunct lecturer at SUNY Albany where he taught undergraduate and graduate classes. Ron served as curriculum writer and

consultant for the State Education Department, the Capital District Regional Planning Center, BOCES and numerous school districts in New York and Vermont. He was also published in the Journal of Geological Education. Ron was also a visiting professor at Ohio State, SUNY Albany and SUNY Plattsburg.

Ron was very involved in community service as well. He served five years as the chairman of the Town of Monroe Narcotic Guidance Counsel and was instrumental in the planning and opening of the Moreau Community Center. Ron also served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael the Archangel church for over 20 years.

Ron and June were both long standing members of the South Glens Falls School District and spent most vacations and summers camping with their kids and many teacher friends. Ron longed for new adventures and he and June traveled extensively during their retirement years. Destinations included but were not limited to Portugal, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The also enjoyed their winters in Venice Florida.

Ron felt his greatest achievement was his family. Ron and June had three children; Mark, Michael, and Lynn, all who were South Glens Falls graduates. They were also blessed to four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Ron is best remembered for his gentle manner and keen sense of humor. Besides his parents, Ron is predeceased by his wife of 58 years June (Baker) Armstrong. He is survived by his brother, Bro. Richard Armstrong, his three children: Mark Armstrong (wife Donna), Michael Armstrong, and Lynn Armstrong Mulderry. Along with his grandchildren: Taylor Armstrong, Camden Armstrong, Shamus Mulderry, Sean Mulderry (wife Victoria)and his new Granddaughter Emily Elizabeth Mulderry.

Per Ron's wishes there will no public visitation. A memorial service and mass will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, October 5, at St. Michael the Archangel 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating. The family will greet guest prior to the service.

A private burial service will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery for immediate family and close friends.

Donations can be made in Ron's honor to The Prostate Cancer Foundation. pcf.com

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Ron's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.