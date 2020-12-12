Ronald Clinton Diffee

Mar. 22, 1948 - Dec. 9, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Ronald Clinton Diffee, 72, of Fredella Ave., passed away at his home in Glens Falls, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Born on March 22, 1948, in Granville, Ronald was one of 13 children to the late John and Velva (Richards) Diffee.

Ronald attended school in South Glens Falls and on July 16, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Jacqueline Mott. They were joined in marriage at the Community Chapel in West Glens Falls and shared 54 wonderful years together.

Throughout his life, Ronald worked odd jobs, until more recently, he was a self-employed contractor. He specialized in exterior renovations on homes and business. Ronald was a talented handyman who would tackle any job including siding, masonry work and painting. In addition to being a talented contractor, he also loved to cook Italian food, bake pastries and make homemade doughnuts for his family and friends to enjoy.

Since childhood, Ronald was a cynical prankster, he loved to rib and joke with his family and friends to make them laugh. When you were around Ronald, you knew that he cared for you, because of the way he would tease you.

Most of all, he was proud to have five devoted sons and a wonderful wife. His grandchildren and great grandchildren also held a special place in his heart.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his many brothers and sisters: Jacqueline (Sonny) Woodard, Darleen Holmes, Lauren (Al) Hart, Vonda (Bob) Lance, John Diffee, Darl Diffee, his brothers-in-law: Paul Hayes and Gordon VanLint; and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Diffee; his children: Ron (Jasmine Blackmer) Diffee, Darl (Melissa) Diffee, James (Jennifer Blackmer) Diffee, Shaun (Jessica Ball) Diffee and Jack (Rebecca) Diffee; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his siblings: Gwendolyn Hayes, Clark (Anna) Diffee, Audie (Patricia) Diffee, Darcy (Robert) LaPlant, Joreen VanLint, and Doreen (Gurney Bennett) Benard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Everyone is required to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Graveside services will be in the spring at Mettowee Cemetery in Granville.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be sent to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.