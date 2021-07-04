Ronald Joseph Lemery

April 10, 1952 - June 29, 2021

VERONA, VA - Ronald Joseph Lemery, 69, husband of Cheryl (Pecor) Lemery of Verona, VA passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, after a long illness.

Mr. Lemery was born in Glens Falls, NY on April 10, 1952, a son of the late Charles E. Lemery, Sr. and Eleanor (Olsen) Lemery.

He was of Catholic Faith. Ron was an Army veteran, serving as an orthopedic technician in Korea and Japan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Jody Ann Almy and a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Mullen and her husband, Steve.

Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty years are three daughters: Kelle Bobbitt and her husband, Leffon of GA, Melissa Lansden and her husband, Darrick of Brighton County, CO and Rhonda Linthorn of Denver, CO; a son, Joseph Lemery and his wife, Jill of Cape Charles, VA; step-sons: Brian Hearl and his wife, Felicica of Buffalo Gap and Scott Hearl of New Hope; sisters: Michelle Hughes and her husband, Gary and Cynthia Wasson and her husband, Stan all of Queensbury, NY, Judith Viger and her husband, Phil of Diamond Point, NY, and Marianne Rogge and her husband, David of Pilot Knob, NY; brothers: Charles E. Lemery, Jr. and his wife, Doris and Michael Lemery and his wife, Donna all of Queensbury, NY; and several grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A Memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bobby Campbell.

Family will receive friends following the service from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the VFW Post 2216, 212 Frontier Drive, Staunton.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.