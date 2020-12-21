Ronald J. McCue

BALLSTON LAKE, NY - Ronald J. McCue, 86, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Ronald and Helen (Dugas) McCue. Ron graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School excelling as a punter and golfer \ caddie, something he continued to enjoy throughout his life. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Army, where he would receive his training as a Meteorologist, a career he would continue for the next 35 plus years. While stationed at the Sault St. Marie, MI weather station, he would meet the love of his life, Delores and wife of more than 63 years.

A newlywed couple looking for adventure would begin their life together along with their not yet 2 year old daughter, Susan, at the northernmost point of the United States, Point Barrow Alaska NOAA weather station. Ron's novice photography skills would capture and chronicle this part of their life in such a dramatic way, these pictures would later become an educational tool presented in many local elementary schools. Ron and Dee would eventually settle in Colonie, NY to raise their now three children. Ron was a man who throughout his life could build or fix almost anything , enjoying gardening, growing the most beautiful wave petunias and tomatoes that he would graciously give to family and friends. He later became an accomplished RC airplane builder and flier in the Ballston Lake Flying Club. He also loved fishing, always looking forward to the opening day of Walleye season at the beginning of May. Holidays especially Christmas weren't always easy due to the work schedule of a meteorologist, but he would always find the time to prepare the 60 + year old family recipe for eggnog to share with Family and friends.

Ron retired from the National Weather Service in Albany in 1989, after 35 years of service. Throughout retirement he was able to enjoy his love of golf, not only playing but teaching many aspiring players, young and old at the Northway 8 Golf Shop. Throughout his life he instilled a proud work ethic in all his children and grandchildren. He was always happy to witness and appreciate each of his grandchildren's achievements. He enjoyed Disney Vacation Club cruises and stayed at Disney and later spent family vacations in Ocean Park, ME, and visited his brother and sister-in-law in Phoenix. He can finally say one of his favorite lines one last time, "hit the road Jack", rest in peace dad.

Ron was predeceased by his beloved parents. He leaves behind his loving wife Dolores; children: a daughter Susan and her husband Michael Hartshorne, two sons, Stanley McCue and his fiance Laurie and Bernard McCue and his wife Terry; a brother, James McCue and his wife Jeri; his cherished grandchildren: Isabella (Sean) Underwood, Tony (Kaitlyn) Ientile, Kayleigh (Patrick) Fischer and Nicholas McCue, Marcus (Lucy) Valentine, Wesley (Jolie) Valentine and Stephanie Valentine; great-granddaughters: Rowan Quin Fischer and Charlotte Maben; several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. from 11:30 to 1 PM. A procession to the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery will follow. Military honors will be bestowed at 2 PM.

Donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed to the McCue family at Glenvillefuneralhome.com