Ronald E. Rushia, Sr.

Sept. 13, 1946 - Mar. 22, 2021

WHITEHALL - Ronald E. Rushia, Sr., 74, passed away on March 22, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness. Ron was born on September 13, 1946 in Whitehall, the son of Francis and Rosemary (Previe) Rushia.

He was a graduate of Whitehall High School, "Class of 1966" and also attended Adirondack Community College obtaining his Associates Degree in Liberal Arts.

Ron and his loving wife Patricia A. Frandino were married on October 23, 1971 and were to celebrate their 50th anniversary in October.

Ron was employed for New York State Department of Corrections as a cook at Great Meadow Correctional Facility and head cook at Washington Correctional Facility, both of Comstock, NY.

He had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed his trips to the casinos, flea markets, watching the Boston Red Sox, vacationing to Myrtle Beach and Disney World. He enjoyed the many trips that he would take with his fellow veterans to the Annual Memorial Day Celebration at the Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family.

Ron served in the U.S. Army stationed in Vietnam from 1968-1969. He also served with the New York State National Guard, stationed in Whitehall, retiring after 20 years of service. He also served as an instructor at Camp Smith in Peekskill, NY. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 79 and was a life member of the American Legion.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother-in-law Keith Bakerian, and his sister Suzanne Colvin.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia A. Rushia of Whitehall; his children: Ronald E. Rushia, Jr. and his companion, Ashley of Fort Edward, Sarah E. Rushia-Johnson (Tom) of Fort Edward, Kevin P. Rushia (Kelli) of Rotterdam, Paul V. Rushia and Eric M. Rushia both of Queensbury; also survived by his three grandchildren: Lilah, Luca and Anya Rushia; his brother, Brian Rushia (Tina) of Hudson Falls; his sisters: Pamela Lane (Michael) of Portland, CT, and Cathy Bakerian of Whitehall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, he is also survived by his, mother-in-law, Patricia Frandino of Whitehall; his several brothers and sisters-in law; and his special coffee group from Stewart's who kept him amused each day.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church of Whitehall with Reverend Rendell Torres, pastor officiating. Friends may call on the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services. A committal service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Road, Schuylerville with full military honors.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Ron's name to the Adirondack Vets House Inc., 26 Pine Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Due to the Corona pandemic, regular protocols are in effect, masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887.