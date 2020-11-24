Rose Anne Seeley Jackson

Nov. 11, 1949 - Nov. 21, 2020

FORT ANN - Rose Anne Seeley Jackson, 71, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend left this world on Saturday November 21, 2020.

Rose Anne was the second child of Horace John Seeley and Anne Marie Kelso Seeley and was born on November 11, 1949. She cherished her family and friends and wanted nothing more than to be part of whatever sports gathering or family gathering that was going on. She proudly graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1968. She married Wray Jackson on June 5, 1971.

Rose Anne and Wray were proud to have raised their family in Fort Ann. Rose Anne is survived by her husband of 49 years Wray Jackson. She is also survived by daughter Lisa Jaques of Charlotte, NC; sons: Mike Jackson of Fort Ann and Matt Jackson of South Glens Falls; two daughters-in-law: Jen Jackson and Jen Fry; and son-in-law Brian Jaques. Grandchildren: Christine and Stephanie Jaques, Chris, Emily and Kaitlyn Jackson, Karly, Nate and Lexy Jackson, Matthew and Jacqulyn Fry; and great-grandchildren: Gage and Riley Bender.

Rose Anne is also survived by her sister Mary Ellen Grippin; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gordon Grippin, Janet and Burt Rumrill, and Gloria Jackson. Nieces and nephews: Kelly Leonard, Scott Carswell, Brett Scudder, Allison Scudder Clary, Julie Jackson Fischer, Mark Jackson; and many family friends including the Elms family.

She was predeceased by her parents Horace and Anne Seely, her in-laws Noel and Irene Jackson, brothers-in-law Brad and David Jackson.

Private Family Service at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George Street, Fort Ann, NY 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Edward. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to donate, please consider Fort Ann Youth League Commission C/O 38 Deerfield Lane Fort Ann, NY 12827.