Rose M. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Rose M. (Rivers) Brown

March 4, 1941 - Dec. 15, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Rose M. (Rivers) Brown, 80, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born March 4, 1941, in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Richard and Rose (Butler) Rivers.

Rose married the love of her life, Julius "Gary" Brown, in South Glens Falls. They were together 36 years before his passing on December 24, 2014.

She was a family-oriented person and enjoyed going to the casino with her kids, picking up free things on the side of the road, BINGO, traveling to Texas to see her sister, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband Julius Brown; sons, Richard Rivers and Stanley Holcomb; stepson, Joe Brown; grandson, Joshua Devino; sisters, Priscilla Crum, and Wanda Maiers; brothers, LeRoy Rivers, Art Rivers (Shirley), Wayne Rivers, David Rivers, Leeward Rivers (Carol).

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Lea Winchell, Steven Holcomb, and Colleen Kamburelis; step children: Kenneth Brown (Lisa), and Wendy Brown; brother, Harry Rivers (Adeline); sisters-in-law: Deborah Rivers and Roberta Rivers; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. following the calling hours.

Burial will be in the spring at Southside Cemetery at a date to be announced.

Memorial donations in Rose's memory can be made to Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Rose's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Dec
19
Service
4:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
