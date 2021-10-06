Rose Marie Theresa (Coveney) Viscardi

June 26, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2021

TICONDEROGA - Rose Marie Theresa Coveney Viscardi passed away peacefully at her home on October 3, 2021 at the age of 95.

She is survived by her beloved children: Michael, Mary Kathleen, John, Rose Marie, Theresa and Patrick; grandchildren: James, Margaret, Joseph, Theresa, Benjamin, Kathleen, Erin, Amanda and Dominick; and great-grandchildren: Aliza, Asher, Julia, Grace, Evelyn and Cameron.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, the Honorable (ret.) Dominick J. Viscardi, and her oldest son, Dominick J. Viscardi, Jr.

Rose Marie was born on June 26, 1926 to William and Irene (Leahy) Coveney in Athens, PA. She attended a one room schoolhouse, skipping two grades, to graduate from Athens High School in 1942, at the age of 16, as its Salutatorian. Rose Marie met her husband, Dominick, at a Mock UN Student Conference while he was representing Lafayette College and she was a junior helping to host the conference at her alma mater, Marywood University. Rose Marie graduated from Marywood in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She taught high school mathematics for two years while Dominick completed his studies at Cornell Law School and began his military service.

Rose Marie and Dominick were married at Fort Dix, NJ on June 18, 1949 and moved to Ticonderoga, NY in 1950. Rose Marie was her husband's first secretary when he opened his law practice in the back of the bank building in downtown Ticonderoga.

Rose Marie was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga for 72 years and was a dedicated volunteer over the years as a Religious Education Teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Lay Minister. She led the Rosary for the residents at the nursing home in Ticonderoga for a number of years. Rose Marie was a member of Catholic Daughters from her earliest years in Ticonderoga when she was the leader of the Junior Catholic Daughters, many of whom became life-long friends. She was a trustee of North Country Community College, serving on its Board from 2005-2013.

Rose Marie was one of the Founders of the New Horizons Club which was organized in 1974. She was very active in Republican Women, and a member of Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga, the Carillon Garden Club, the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, and the Associated University Women. An avid Duplicate Bridge player, Rose Marie achieved Silver Life Master status with the American Contract Bridge League.

Visitation is scheduled at Wilcox Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Country Community College at: North Country Community College Foundation for The Rose Marie Viscardi Memorial Scholarship Award, 23 Santanoni Avenue, PO Box 89, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.