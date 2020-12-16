Menu
Rose M. Wrobel
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Rose M. (Cooper) Wrobel

Mar. 22, 1957 - Dec. 11, 2020

GLOVERSVILLE – Rose M. (Cooper) Wrobel, 63, of South Judson Street, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville following a long illness

Born on March 22, 1957 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Sr. and Edith (Bills) Cooper.

Rose was employed at Fourwinds Health Care Facility in Saratoga Springs for several years and also worked in Home Health Care.

She loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings, going to camp, crocheting and her dog, "Squid".

Survivors include four children: Gary P. VanNostrand (Tammy) of Gloversville, Danny A. VanNostrand (Brandy) of Amsterdam, Betsy J. VanNostrand of Amsterdam, and Matthew Wrobel (Miranda) of Gloversville; nine grandchildren: MyKayla, Zakary, Naseir, Larissa, Alexis, Ashlynn, Landon, Lavare and Zachary; four siblings: Leslie Cooper, Jr. (Liz) of Hadley, Nancy Brill (Howard) of Porter Corners, Philip Cooper (Melanie) of Corinth, and Sylvia Palmer of Florida; her loving companion, Phil Morehouse of Gloversville; her special niece, Jamiee VanNostrand (Everson "Beatle") of Porter Corners; and many nieces and nephews.

There are no services at this time. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Nathan Littauer Dialysis Center, 99 East State Street, Gloversville, NY, 12078.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 16, 2020.
It's been a year since you left us. We miss you every day. I love you. Your sister Nancy
Nancy Brill
December 12, 2021
R.I.P i love you so much mom miss you everyday
Matthew Wrobel Jr
Son
April 26, 2021
My sister Rose will be missed dearly. RIP my dear baby sister.I love you forever and always.
Nancy Brill
December 16, 2020
