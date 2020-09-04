Rosemarie C. Rosati

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Rosemarie C. Rosati, 81, went into the arms of the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at The Pines of Glens Falls.

Rosemarie is survived by her two brothers: Dominick Rosati of South Glens Falls and Louis Rosati and his wife, Beverly of South Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank The Pines for all the wonderful care and compassion given to Rosemarie during her stay there, especially Nurse Amanda.

Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

