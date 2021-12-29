Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemarie Flannery
FUNERAL HOME
A J Cunningham Funeral Home - Greenville
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY

Rosemarie Flannery

Nov. 5, 1941 - Dec. 27, 2021

GREENVILLE - Rosemarie Flannery, 80, passed away on Monday December 27, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital after a short illness. Rory was born on November 5, 1941 in East Elmhurst to the late Gerald B. and Christine Riccobono Dragotta.

She was raised in Queens and Long Island, graduating from North Babylon High School. She married Bernard Flannery on January 14, 1962 and they were 18 days short of celebrating their 60th Anniversary. In 1984, the family moved upstate, and Rory worked as a clerical secretary for the NYS Dept. of Corrections, retiring in 2004.

She was an active member of Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill in Albany. She enjoyed praying, cooking with her family, listening to Italian and Irish music, and traveling to Italy, Ireland, St. Maarten, and Israel.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Fabris.

Rory is survived by her beloved husband, Bernard Flannery; her sons: Gerald (Gayle) and Father Michael Flannery; her siblings: Stephanie (Thomas) Fanning and Nicholas (Millie) Dragotta; her brother-in-law, Bernie Fabris; and numerous nieces; nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday December 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville and on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. and then she will be laid to rest at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY 12207. Condolences can be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A J Cunningham Funeral Home - Greenville
4898 New York 81, Greenville, NY
Dec
30
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Historic St. Mary's Church
10 Lodge St., Albany, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Historic St. Mary's Church
10 Lodge St., Albany, NY
Funeral services provided by:
A J Cunningham Funeral Home - Greenville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A J Cunningham Funeral Home - Greenville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
A parishioner of Historic St. Mary's Church in Albany, NY, prays for the mother of its pastor.
Leo Wong
January 29, 2022
May the Love of the Lord Jesus and Mother Mary bring peace and consolation to your hearts at this sorrowful time. And may the soul of this faithful departed daughter of God rest in peace.
Terrie cogswell
Other
December 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
The Gardner family
December 29, 2021
Rory was a wonderful woman who worked for me at Washington Correctional Facility for 18 years. She was a dear. Pleasant and friendly always and a pleasure to be around. She will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bernie, Gerald and Father Michael at this terrible time. RIP Rory.
Brad Ward
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results