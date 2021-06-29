Rosemary Nancy Gokey-Gearwar

Nov. 17, 1952 - June 25, 2021

LAKE GEORGE - Rosemary Nancy Gokey-Gearwar, age 68, of Lake George, NY, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Rosemary was born on November 17, 1952, in Syracuse, NY to the late Francis George and Rita Elizabeth Gokey. She graduated high school from St. Anthony's of Padua, Class of 1971, in Syracuse NY. She pursued further education and earned an undergraduate degree from Skidmore College and a graduate degree from the State University of New York at Albany. Rosemary was a dedicated Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor. She was a passionate advocate for helping people and worked in private practice in assisting individuals in their recovery from alcohol and substance abuse. Her advocacy in this specialty practice was pivotal in bringing AA meetings to the inpatient setting at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center where she finished her career in the mental health field. Rosemary was known for going above and beyond for her clients.

She dedicated her life to helping others, raising her children, traveling and especially loved family vacations to the ocean, and cherished her close friends.

Rosemary is survived by her two sons: Gabriel and his wife, Alicia Gearwar of Troy, NY, David Gearwar and his wife, Rebecca of Willmington, NC; a daughter, Rebecca Gearwar of Queensbury, NY; three grandchildren: Jacqueline, Scarlett, and Gabriel. She is survived by her siblings: Jeannie Crouse of Tully, NY, Carol Walker of Cheyenne, WY and Anne Patrick of Syracuse, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 calling hours will be held at Frary Spaulding Funeral Home at 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM and a funeral Mass at 12:00 PM at Notre Dame Church in Malone, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities.

Condolences: fraryfuneralhome.com.