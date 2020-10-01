Rosemary Porteus (nee McCarthy)

GLENS FALLS - Rosemary Porteus (née McCarthy), 72, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the fifth of six children born to dairy farmer, William Clarence McCarthy and schoolteacher and homemaker Anna Ryder McCarthy.

Rosemary grew up in beautiful Cherry Valley, and later attended SUNY Albany where she met her partner and great love, Eric J. Porteus. After marrying in 1969, they moved to Fort Edward and then Glens Falls to start a family and launch Eric's teaching career.

After earning a degree in School Administration from SUNY Plattsburgh, she began a long and successful career in education, first as a teacher at Mt. McGregor Correctional Facility, later as Principal of Alternative Education at WSWHE BOCES, and finally as Principal at Ballard Elementary School, which she described as "the best job I have ever had."

Rosemary was the beloved mother of Patrick, Margaret (PJ Malloy) and Anna Porteus (Eric Gravley), and the devoted grandmother "Mumsie" to Azella, Patrick, Arden, and Gloria, who were the light of her life. Her mission in life was to take care of others, especially her family and dear friends. She showed this by giving the most thoughtful gifts, throwing unbelievable parties, and writing thank you note after thank you note. Rosemary was also an amazing cook, avid gardener, and fervent cat-lover.

In addition to her husband and daughters, Rosemary is survived by her brothers: William M. McCarthy, James P. McCarthy, and Michael J. McCarthy, her sister-in-law, Tamara McCarthy, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria S. McCarthy, son, Patrick A. Porteus, and brother Thomas D. McCarthy.

Those wishing to honor her memory may choose to support The North Shore Animal League (where she adopted her kitty, Gracie), Crandall Library's Children's Programs (where she took her grandchildren to see puppet shows, meet wildlife and develop a love of reading), or the ALS Association (so that they can carry on the important work of finding a cure for this hideous disease).

The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Porteus family.