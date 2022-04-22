Roy "R.T." Rathbun

Oct. 28, 1936 – Apr. 11, 2022

FORT ANN -Roy Taylor "R.T." Rathbun, previously from North Granville, passed away April 11, 2022, in his home at the age of 85.

He was well known in the community and lived a long and full life, filled with many friends and adventures. He was a die-hard Yankee fan and loved his Ford trucks. He took great pride in his lawn and in his home and was always busy working on something.

His favorite vacation spot was the ocean in Maine, where he and his wife Deborah went on many trips. Roy frequented local establishments including Battle Hill Brewery, The Pine Grove and Scrappy's Diner.

Roy lived a life of service. He proudly served and retired from the Army National Guard of New York as Staff Sergeant with 29 years of service. He worked for 13 years at Binches, until becoming a New York State Corrections Officer. He retired after 29 years of service from Great Meadow Correctional Facility. He was also the Fire and Safety Officer for many years while employed at Great Meadow, and a member of the DOCS CERT Team. Once "retired", Roy enjoyed working part time at American Hardware in Granville for over 20 years.

Roy was one of the first Washington County Fire Investigators and a lifetime member of the North Granville Hose Company, Inc. He served on the Board of Directors for Great Meadow Federal Credit Union, was a member of the American Legion Post #323 and enjoyed many motorcycle trips with the Legion Riders, was also a long-time member of the Border Riders Snowmobile Club, the Northeast Rough Riders Snowmobile Club and was also a Trustee of the North Granville Cemetery Association.

Roy was predeceased by his parents Bernard and Grace (Taylor) Rathbun: his siblings Phyllis Duel, Sylvia Fontaine, and Leonard Rathbun.

He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Rathbun; his children: James (Linda) Rathbun, Tammy (Kevin) Parker, Penny (Gabe) Paruolo, Robert (Colleen) Rathbun. He also had special relationships with his children through marriage: Lisa Panteli, Jennifer (Thomas) Jones-Ruffing, Jason (Jessica) Fifield, James Fifield, and Janee (Joshua) Prevost. He was blessed with 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkid's sporting events. Roy is also survived by his siblings: Edward (Dorothy) Rathbun, Raymond (Linda) Rathbun and Bernadette (Ron) Woods; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including: Bill McIntyre, Wendy Hunter, Bob Jones and Bud Ritchie.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville. The family requests that masks be worn. On Friday, April 29, 2022 there will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at the North Granville Cemetery, 10387 NY-22, Granville, NY, and immediately following will be a Celebration of Life at the Granville American Legion Post #323, 10 Columbus St., Granville.

In honor of Roy's memory, donations can be made to the American Legion Post #323, 10 Columbus St., Granville, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.