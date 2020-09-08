Ruth A. Carey

May 15, 1936 - Sept. 3, 2020

SALEM - Ruth A. Cary, 84, of Salem, passed away after a long illness, with her family by her side on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Born May 15, 1936 in West Rupert, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Ida (LaBatt) Matteson. Ruth graduated the top of her class from Salem Washington Academy in 1954.

She assisted her husband in the operation of their family dairy farm. Ruth also worked at the Shirt Shop in Salem and as an office assistant at Cambridge Valley Livestock for 23 years, making Tuesdays the highlight of her week. In her later years, she also cared for many elderly people in the Salem community.

Ruth was a member of the West Hebron United Methodist Church and she enjoyed reading, writing poetry, dancing, playing the piano and more importantly, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Charles Cary; a daughter, Melanie Cary; her siblings, Bob, Bill, Don, Claude Jr., Almond, Mary and Pat.

Ruth is survived by her children, Michael (Ann) Cary, DVM of Caton, NY, Susan (Larry Slater) Sheldon of Newport, Rhode Island, Tim Cary, Todd (Kathy) Cary, Chris (Wendy) Cary, Mark (Jennifer) Cary, all of Salem; her grandchildren, David (Alyssa) Cary, Scott Cary, Collin (Jing Jing) Cary, Erin (Cameron) Peterson, Ashley (Steven) Deyette, Amber (Tyler) Lewis, Amanda (Josh) LaDuke, Sabrina Cary, Lori (Robert) Langevin, Julia (Jeff Patrick) Cary, Christopher Cary Jr., Tori Cary, Brayton Cary, Taylor Cary and Renee Cary; her great-grandchildren, Arianna & Shana Cary, Liam Cary, Elizabeth & Caroline Peterson, Mary and Chase Langevin, Blake and Sianna Patrick, Isabella Cary, Edward and Finnegan LaDuke, Grace, Olivia and Noah Deyette. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Geraldine Sherman, her sisters-in-law, Vivian Matteson, Florence Matteson and Mary Huntington; her brother-in-law, Fred Cary, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Wendy and Community Hospice for providing such considerable care during the most difficult of days. The family is forever grateful.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem with the Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Melanie Cary Scholarship Fund at Salem Central School PO Box 517 Salem, NY 12865 Attn: Business Office or the West Hebron Methodist Church, 5184 State Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809 would be appreciated.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.