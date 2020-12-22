Ruth H. Cozzens

Jan. 2, 1931 - Dec. 18, 2020

MONTPELIER, VT - Ruth H. Cozzens, 89, formerly of Fuller Street in Montpelier, but most recently of Allen Harbor Senior Community in South Burlington, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 18, 2020. Her son, Peter, was with her.

She was born on January 2, 1931, the daughter of Alexander and Mabel (Goodwin) Huntsman. She attended public school in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School. She later graduated from the University of Vermont.

On June 30, 1951, she married Elmer E. Cozzens, Jr., at the Old Meeting House Church, in East Montpelier Center. After living in Burlington and Essex Jct., Ruth and Elmer moved their young family to the Village of West Glens Falls, NY. Upon retirement, they returned to Montpelier.

She was active in the Community Chapel of West Glens Falls, NY and the First Baptist Church of Montpelier. She was active in the Vermont Society of Mayflower Descendants and enjoyed mentoring future family historians. She enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include sons: Peter Cozzens and his husband, Peter, of Essex, VT; Michael Cozzens and his wife, Karen, of Fort Edward, NY; Mark Cozzens and his wife, Karen, of Fort Edward, NY; daughter-in-law, John's widow, Lorrie Cozzens, of Fort Ann, NY; sister-in-law, Carol Huntsman, of Montpelier, VT; eight grandchildren and six step-grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer; her son, John; her brother, Peter Huntsman; and her niece, Patricia Huntsman.

Interment will be in the spring at the Middlesex Center Cemetery, followed by a private Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Vermont Health Network Home and Health, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT, 05446, in memory of Ruth H.Cozzens.