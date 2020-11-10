Ruth Emma Crosse

Aug. 19, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2020

ARGYLE - Ruth Emma Crosse, 70, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 19, 1950, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Tooker) Flewelling, Sr.

Ruth graduated from Argyle Central School in 1970 and was always proud to be from Argyle. She always supported the Argyle Alumni. Ruth worked for 36 years at General Electric in Fort Edward until her retirement.

On April 10, 1999, Ruth married Donald Crosse, Sr. at the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Ruth loved walking in the village of Argyle, holidays, gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Mom was the most supportive mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her brothers: Joseph Flewelling, Jr., Ralph Flewelling, Sr. and Stanley (Thelma) Flewelling, Sr.; her brothers-in-law: Lester Jenkins, Sr., Bernie Langworthy and Karl Monroe.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 21 years, Donald Crosse, Sr.; her children: Leslie Depew and her husband, Dana of Argyle, Ginger LaCross and her significant other, Jeffery Caprood of Argyle, Judy Robbins and her husband, Jay Bird of Queensbury, Donald Crosse, Jr. of Warrensburg; her grandchildren: Jacobie and Carlie Depew, Mycah Jackson, Nicholas and Trevor Robbins; her siblings: Frances and her husband, Guy Harrington, Sr., Barbara Jenkins, Belva Langworthy, Jean and her husband, Sterling "Porky" Sumner, Norma Monroe, and Gail (LaCross) Flewelling; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 1 to 3pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant.

A Graveside Service will follow the calling hours at 3pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.

Memorial donations in Ruth's memory can be made to J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809 or Argyle Emergency Squad Inc., 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the amazing people that took great care of our mom: Judy Robbins, Aunt Belva, Rayna Henry, Karen Millington, Pam Woodard, the Oncology Department at Glens Falls Hospital. They wish to also extend a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for all their care and support.

To view Ruth's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.