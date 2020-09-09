Ruth J. Beckwith

Jan. 29, 1945 - Sept. 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Ruth J. Beckwith, 75, passed away at home, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 after a long illness, with her loving family by her side.

Born Jan. 29, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Chadwick and Marion Berry.

For many years, Ruth was employed with Walmart and Kmart.

Some of her enjoyments included playing BINGO and crocheting. She also liked watching her favorite television shows including Family Feud, Judge Judy, Jerry Springer and wrestling. Most of all, Ruth loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Berry.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Michael (Irene) Beckwith Sr., Michelle Hermance, James (Bonnie) Beckwith, Randy (Heather) Beckwith, Ruth Beckwith, Beatrice (Adrian) Blake and Pearl (John) Rabine; many grandchildren: Nichole and Erica Green, Nathaniel Starchild, Johnathan Starchild, Howard New, Amanda Strack, Michael Beckwith Jr., Ashely New, Camren, Aden, and Quinten Beckwith, Teresa Ellis, Kimberly Beckford; several great-grandchildren: Sammy Massey, Ny'lah Harris, Lucas Strack, Desirae Leo, and Noah, Jakson, Howard Jr., and Mackenzie New; and her special pet, Nala.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Deming, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at Bay St. Cemetery.

Ruth's family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of High Peaks Hospice, who were so caring and supportive, with special mention of Holly.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.