Ruth May (Troumbley) Cartier May 3, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2020 FORT ANN - Ruth May (Troumbley) Cartier, 79 passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Sept. 19, 2020 after her long battle with bone cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family, that are comforted knowing she will be reunited with her first-born son. Born on May 3, 1941 in Danby, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle and Harry Robbins. Ruth graduated from Washington Academyalem Central School. Ruth married Andrew Cartier on Oct. 4, 1959 at South Granville Presbyterian Church. Ruth quickly adjusted to married life and soon became a dedicated farmer's wife and mother. Ruth and Andy operated a Family Farm with her brother-in-law, Gary Cartier, for 35 years. Ruth was a devoted and loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She served the town of Fort Ann as the Town Judge from January 1983 until December 2005. Ruth had an intense love of the natural world; flowers, trees, birds, and all things of this world. She was an expert on hybrid daylilies and enjoyed spending much of her time working in her gardens. Her many other hobbies included knitting, cooking, baking, and tending to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 60 years, Andrew Cartier, Ruth is survived by her two children: Andrew Jeffrey "Jeff" Cartier, Sr., and Robin Corbin (Anthony Catone); grandchildren: Andrea (Nathaniel) Yando, Andrew Jeffrey Cartier, Jr., and Katelyn (Kevin) Fischer; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Cayson Yando, and Ellasyn Fischer; siblings, Julia Wilson, Barbara Jameson, Patricia Mattison, and Harry Robbins. Ruth was predeceased by her infant son, Jeffrey Andrew Cartier; and her parents, Myrtle and Harry Robbins. Ruth fought a courageous battle against bone cancer. Her wishes were to be remembered for the wonderful life she lived, her family and friends she loved and the things she enjoyed. At the request of her husband, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In loving memory of Ruth, contributions may be made to Fort Ann Rescue Squad, 11287 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827 or to Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department, 11289 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com .