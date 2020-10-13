Ryan Michael Carpenter (Carp)

Nov. 11, 1983 - Oct. 8, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Ryan Michael Carpenter (Carp), 36, passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 of natural causes.

Born in November on the Eleventh hour of the Eleventh day, 1983, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Sharron (Mack) McGivern and Mark Carpenter.

He was an amazing father, a remarkable son, an admirable brother, a wonderful grandson and the most comical uncle his nieces and nephews could ask for.

Ryan graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2002. For 12 years, he worked for C. R. Bard in Queensbury. He also delivered pizza for Pizza Hut for a number of those years as well. For many years Ryan worked these two jobs to give his family the best life he could.

Ryan "Squirrel Master" Carpenter was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. He had a love for music and attended every concert he could. Ryan genuinely had a love for life. His infectious smile and contagious laughter would light up every room he walked into. He was known for his great sense of humor and was the life of every party. He loved comedy shows and didn't miss many. Ryan loved to laugh and make others laugh. And when he wasn't laughing he was smiling. He was a great man who would give you the shirt off his back and if anyone asked he was always the first to volunteer his help.

He discovered his true passion later in life with the arrival of his daughter Ophelia Marie Carpenter. Ophelia brought out a side in Ryan that no one knew he had in him. Without question Ryan loved his "Owie" with all his heart. He would do anything for his baby girl, whether it was playing dress up, relaxinging with face masks, acting out scenes, or dancing right along with her. She truly was his best friend.

Ryan was baptized in the Catholic Church. He was the Godfather to Elisia and Jacob Carpenter, as well as their favorite "Uncle Ry Ry" who would never miss an opportunity to play with them and their brother Noah. As well as his little sister Michaela's Confirmation sponsor.

Ryan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Paul and Paula Carpenter; his uncle Billy Mack; and two close friends Kevin and Derek (Pun) Jenkins.

Left to cherish his memory includes his daughter Ophelia Carpenter who was the light of his life, his parents Sharron and her husband Mike McGivern, Mark Carpenter and his wife Cathy; his maternal grandparents Marie (Gram Gram) and Dave Nass, William (Pop) and De Mack; his siblings: Shane Carpenter and his better-half Elizabeth, Michaela McGivern, Evan McLaughlin,

Heather Fowler and her husband Seth; The mother of his daughter Shasta Boyle; his step-brothers: Matthew Straight and his wife Stephanie, Aaron Straight and his wife Elizabeth; his Aunts and Uncles Mike and Jo Carpenter, Kathy and Craig Bordon, Karen Carpenter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ryan touched the lives of so many people. He and his numerous life-long friends all shared a bond that never broke. Ryan never struggled to make friends wherever he went, his outgoing personality and witty charm overwhelmed others and drew people in. One of the things getting the family through these hard times is hearing all his friends loving yet hilarious stories about Ryan and the lives of those he touched.

Friends may call from 2 to 5pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made for his daughter Ophelia in Ryan's memory at Hudson River Community Credit Union.

