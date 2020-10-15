Ryan Michael Carpenter (Carp)

FORT EDWARD - Ryan Michael Carpenter (Carp), 36, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 of natural causes. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made for his daughter, Ophelia in Ryan's memory at Hudson River Community Credit Union. To view Ryan's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: www.kilmerfuneralhome.com