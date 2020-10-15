Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ryan Michael Carpenter

Ryan Michael Carpenter (Carp)

FORT EDWARD - Ryan Michael Carpenter (Carp), 36, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 of natural causes. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made for his daughter, Ophelia in Ryan's memory at Hudson River Community Credit Union. To view Ryan's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: www.kilmerfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Tammy Caldwell
October 14, 2020
Anthony Valachovic
October 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I will always remember Ryan's big smile when he came up to camp. He told me that he could get used to staying up there
Phyllis Rounds and Tony DiMaggio
October 13, 2020