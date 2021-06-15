Sally Ann (Hathaway) Russo

July 1, 1938 - June 12, 2021

GLEN LAKE - Sally Ann (Hathaway) Russo, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home on Glen Lake surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 1, 1938, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Angela (Campbell) Hathaway.

Sally graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1955. Following graduation, she received her Associates from Mildred Elley in 1958.

She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in South Glens Falls for many years.

Sally met the love of her life, Patrick Russo on Glen Lake, it was always said that it was Pat's biggest catch from the lake. On October 11, 1958, Sally married Patrick at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls. They raised their four beautiful daughters in South Glens Falls. Together they owned and operated Pat Russo's Dugout and Massie's in South Glens Falls until retirement.

She loved spending time with her family on Glen Lake, slow relaxing boat rides with her husband, reading and doing crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her son-in-law, Tim Brown; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph "Massie" and Dorothy Russo.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Patrick; her four daughters: Kathy Russo (Kevin Tuma), Diane Russo (Scott Bradley), Trish Brown (John O'Neill), Kelly Russo (Michele Meyer); her grandchildren: Joe Porter (Ryan), Nick Porter, Skylar Bradley, Makenna Bradley, Eric Brown and Lauren Brown; her great-grandchildren: Addyson and Owen Porter.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.