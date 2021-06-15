Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Ann Russo
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Sally Ann (Hathaway) Russo

July 1, 1938 - June 12, 2021

GLEN LAKE - Sally Ann (Hathaway) Russo, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home on Glen Lake surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 1, 1938, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Angela (Campbell) Hathaway.

Sally graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1955. Following graduation, she received her Associates from Mildred Elley in 1958.

She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in South Glens Falls for many years.

Sally met the love of her life, Patrick Russo on Glen Lake, it was always said that it was Pat's biggest catch from the lake. On October 11, 1958, Sally married Patrick at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls. They raised their four beautiful daughters in South Glens Falls. Together they owned and operated Pat Russo's Dugout and Massie's in South Glens Falls until retirement.

She loved spending time with her family on Glen Lake, slow relaxing boat rides with her husband, reading and doing crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her son-in-law, Tim Brown; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph "Massie" and Dorothy Russo.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Patrick; her four daughters: Kathy Russo (Kevin Tuma), Diane Russo (Scott Bradley), Trish Brown (John O'Neill), Kelly Russo (Michele Meyer); her grandchildren: Joe Porter (Ryan), Nick Porter, Skylar Bradley, Makenna Bradley, Eric Brown and Lauren Brown; her great-grandchildren: Addyson and Owen Porter.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
The Log Jam Staff
June 19, 2021
Thinking of you all. So sorry for your loss. I have a lot of great memories of your Mom from our Dugout Days
Marianne Rogge
Work
June 19, 2021
One of the most wonderful and classiest women I`ve ever known. Surely Heaven is now a better place. My heart goes out to all of you.
Wally Porter
June 17, 2021
My condolences to the whole family for your loss. Much love snd prayers sent your way.
Cindi Secor
June 17, 2021
I am so very sad to hear of Sally's passing. I always told her that I thought I as named after her! Funny, smart and made the best peanut brittle I've ever had! Sally is all class and I know she will be missed so much by many. My thoughts and prayers to the entire Russo family
Sally Ann Pechtel
Friend
June 17, 2021
I came to know many of the family members through employment and as classmates. A smile comes to me when I reminisce of these people and times. My condolences to family and friends.
Mick Powers
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to your family and youPat. She was a kind and beautiful woman.
Sue Oudekerk
Work
June 16, 2021
Hi Pat, so sorry to hear of your loss, Sally was a good friend, remember her from the school days, sorry i can't be there to pay my last respects, all the best to you and yours, Carl.
Carl Hichman, Sr
School
June 16, 2021
Sending sincere condolences to the family. Praying for you each to feel God´s comfort and peace in the difficult days ahead.
Dee (Abbenante) Whible
Other
June 15, 2021
Condolences to Pat and the family !!! She was a great lady and a fun classmate growing up together at Glens Falls High School !!! Rest In Peace !!!
Jim Yarter
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results