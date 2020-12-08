Menu
Sally M. Smith
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Sally M. Smith

June 10, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Sally M. Smith, 83, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a long illness. Born June 10, 1937 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Hazel (Walsh) McElroy.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a 1955 graduate of Warrensburg Central School.

She married Franklyn Smith on May 25, 1957 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.

Sally worked at the Warren County DMV and County Clerk for over 25 years.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and hosting many gatherings and celebrations. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the countryside with her husband.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Paul McElroy, Doris Rivers, and Althea McElroy.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Franklyn Smith of Queensbury; her children: David (Teresa) Smith of Glens Falls, Deborah Pinkerton of Warrensburg, and Michael Smith of Canton; sister, Barbara Baker (James) of Warrensburg; grandson, Donald Pinkerton, III (Elizabeth); great-grandson, Heath Alan Pinkerton; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Sally's request, there are no public calling hours scheduled. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted privately.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
To her family, I send my sincere condolences. May God bless you and give you strength and peace during your time of loss. Please understand that she is in a better place with God at her side. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
A.L.
December 14, 2020
Barb, I don´t know if you remember me but I used to work at Jacobs and Toney with Judy. I remember Sally as a wonderful, sweet person with a streak of, shall we call it, "stubbornness", lol. I will miss her. I´m sending you my sincerest sympathies for the loss of you sister. I hope she rests in peace.
Cheryl Bohannon
December 8, 2020
