Samantha L. Salem

Feb. 27, 1985 - Sept. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Samantha L. Salem, 35, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home.

Born on Feb. 27, 1985 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Samuel and Susan (Germain) Isaacs.

Samantha graduated from Warrensburg High School in 2003 and then continued her education in early childhood.

On Sept. 18, 2019, she married Matthew Salem in Saratoga Springs.

At one time, Samantha was employed by the US Government in the Census Bureau. Later, she had the opportunity to work in the field she loved. Samantha felt very fortunate to have used her early childhood education to have shaped young children's lives.

The center of her life was spending time with her family. Some of her most cherished moments were taking boat trips on Lake George with her son, Austin. Samantha was an avid Township video game player, where she made many international friends. In her spare time, she was a talented jewelry and dream catcher creator.

Samantha was brutally honest, always letting her thoughts be known. Everyone that knew her, would remember Samantha with a cup of coffee in her hand and a smile on her face.

Survivors include her parents; her husband, Matthew Salem of Hudson Falls; her children: Austin Isaacs and Caitlyn Hall, both of Hudson Falls; her three sisters: Pamela Isaacs, Hillary Isaacs and Gabby Isaacs; her in-laws, Barbara and Ralph Salem; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Samantha's request, there will be no services.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to International Research Foundation RSDRPS, 1910 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33612.

