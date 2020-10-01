SOUTH GLENS FALLS

Samuel Detmer, 62, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at his home following a short illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.