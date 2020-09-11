Sandra Nettleton Watkins

May 19, 1948 - Aug. 28, 2020

On Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Sandra Nettleton Watkins, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 72.

Sandy was born on May 19, 1948 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Reginald Nettleton and Thelma Palmer. She was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School and received her associates degree from Adirondack Community College and her masters degree in education from Auburn University. Teaching was a lifelong passion. On July 25, 1970, she married the love of her life, Dodge Watkins of Lake Luzerne. They raised two daughters, Courtney and Judy.

Sandy was a generous, kind and loving person who always put others before herself. She loved being with her family, especially during the holidays. Her beautiful decorations and delicious baking were enjoyed by family, friends and neighbors alike. She appreciated beauty and nature, with a deep admiration for horses and a particular affection for her beloved dogs. She also loved to swim and was an avid reader. Despite having a fragile body, she had a strong spirit. She loved deeply, and was deeply loved.

Sandy was preceded in death my her mother, Thelma; her father, Reginald; as well as her brother, Bruce; and her sister, Patricia. She is survived by her husband, Dodge; her daughters: Courtney (Jason) and Judy (JEB); her four grandchildren: Emma, Colton, Julian and Anabel; and by her sisters and brothers: Cheryl, Gail, Kimberly, Barry and Scott. Sandy will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

A celebration of Sandy's life and interment service will be held at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont on Oct. 10, 2020. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.