Sandra S. Berg

June 9, 1946 - Nov. 8, 2020

WHITEHALL – Sandra S. Berg 74, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital Sunday November 8, 2020

She was born June 9, 1946 in Rutland, VT the daughter of Lee Alton Sanderson and Joyce Iona (Westcot) Sanderson.

Sandra was a graduate of Rutland High School High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and socializing with her friends at Skenesborough Harbor.

Sandra is survived by her children: Sherry Gibson (John), of Fort Edward, NY and Mark Berg (Dawnice) of Hannastown, PA; by her brother Raymond Sanderson, of Shrewsbury, VT; by her grandson Jacob Gibson, of Fort Edward, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband William "Bill" Berg on Feb. 13, 2003.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 A.M. in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury, VT. Covid Restrictions apply please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Skenesborough Emergency Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 333, Whitehall, NY 12887

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc.