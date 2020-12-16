Sarah "Sally" Miller

Oct. 18, 1929 - Dec. 14, 2020

MOREAU - Sally entered into rest peacefully on December 14, 2020 in Moreau after a brief illness. Sally was born in Marlboro on Oct. 18, 1929. She is the daughter of the late Carlo and Antoinette Cognatta Giglia.

Sally was a 1947 graduate of Marlboro Central High School. She was originally a Marlboro resident, and then a lifelong Newburgh resident after her marriage. Sally worked as a secretary for many years, including time at Dupont until the birth of her son. Sally was dedicated to her home and family. She loved gardening, especially her rock garden, and meticulously maintaining her home of 54 years. Sally was dedicated to her loving husband, Don, and raising their son, never missing an event.

Sally is predeceased by her husband Donald Miller, who passed on April 11, 2020. Sally is also predeceased by her sister Anna Rose Badner Tobens of Marlboro and her brother Paul C. Giglia of New Windsor.

Sally is survived by her son, Don, Jr. and his wife, Lisa Miller; and her granddaughters: Chelsea and Leanne Miller; her brother Joseph and Beanie Giglia of Marlboro.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and for the safety of others there will be no services at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home of Queensbury. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Burial will be private. The family will hold a memorial service in the future for both Don and Sally, where Don will also receive his military honors.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau for their compassionate care over the last fifteen months. The staff are angels and provided amazing love and care to both Sally and Don. Thanks also goes out to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County for their support in Sally's last days. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the friends and neighbors in Newburgh for their support and friendship through the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you kindly make donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of "Donald W. Miller, Sr. and Sally Miller" through https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate; by mail to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Inc., 1 Marcus Blvd., Ste. 104, Albany, NY 12205; or by phone, 888-557-7177 M-F 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.